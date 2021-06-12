June 12 Protests Hit Akure, Osogbo, Ibadan (Pictures)

Despite the appeal by the paramount ruler and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, to youths in the capital city not to embark on the proposed protest slated for today, youths in their hundreds trooped to the streets to protest against the Presidency’s alleged support for open grazing.

The youths, who conducted themselves in a peaceful manner, are currently walking through Oja Oba through Oba Adesida Road displaying placards with different inscriptions including ‘Kick Against Open Grazing’ and others.

https://independent.ng/breaking-june-12-protest-rocks-ondo/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

The Coalition of civil society in Osun State have commenced massive rally in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State against insecurity and unemployment in Nigeria.

DAILY POST reports that the groups armed themselves with different placards which read: Return my Twitter; Nigerian youths are not lazy, Buhari must go; Resign if you are tired – Buahri; Restructure Nigeria Now; among others.

The groups gathered at Oke-Fia in Osogbo around 8am on Saturday.

However, there are heavy security presence at the venue of the protest.

Men of the DSS, Police, JTF, Amotekun and other local operatives were present at the venue.

Meanwhile, some major road in Osogbo were deserted. Businesses and shops were shut.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/12/civil-societies-stage-massive-rally-in-osogbo-as-businesses-shut-down/?amp&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true

Groups of young Nigerians have, on Saturday, June 12, embarked on a peaceful protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The protest to mark June 12 Democracy Day moved from the popular Mokola Roundabout on to the Unversity of Ibadan.

Their message is no to kidnapping, rape and bad governance. Though security personnel including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Civil Defence, Amotekun corps and even the Federal Road Safety Corps were on ground at the major roads on the state, there has been no confrontation between them and the protesters at the time of this report.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/photosvideo-june-12-protest-holds-in-ibadan/amp/?__twitter_impression=true