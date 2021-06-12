June 12: Streets Deserted As ‘Buhari Must Go” Protest Holds In Benin (Photos)

June 12: Streets Deserted As ‘buhari Must Go” Protest Holds In Benin

Following threats posed by the nationwide Democracy Day protests, fear of possible attacks and other related events have kept most residents of Benin City, the capital of Edo State, indoors.

DAILY POST observed that at Akpakpava Street, Ikpoba Slope, Third East Circular Road and other major areas, some shop owners and private business operators left their premises under lock and key.

Meanwhile, protesters who converged at the King Square (ring road), who were earlier dispersed by security officers, returned in a procession through Benin Airport Road with a plan of visiting the State Government House, State Police Command Headquarters and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Speaking during the procession, Comr Lucky Afenokhuae told DAILY POST that the protest was necessary owing to the situation surrounding the mismanagement of the country by few individuals.

According to him, security has never been this bad.

“We are now living at the mercy of bandits, killer herdsmen and kidnappers all because the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has refused to face these bad elements,” he said.

“Security is now on holiday in Nigeria, foodstuffs, other company’s consumables have skyrocketed. A bag of rice is now more than minimum wage, how can one survive this?”

Also speaking, Comrade Zenith noted that the present situation of the country could be likened to a nation without a President because of the free hand given to some of the bad elements.

As at the time of filling this report, the city remained calm as the protesters are demonstrating under the protection of security operatives.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/12/june-12-streets-deserted-as-buhari-must-go-protest-holds-in-benin/?amp&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true