June 12: ‘Team Lagos’ Threatens To Resist Any Protest In Lagos

June 12: Group Threatens To ‘Resist Any Protest’ In Lagos

A group called Team Lagos has urged Lagos residents to shun the protest planned to kick start at Ojota on Saturday, June 12.

This was conveyed in a statement signed by the Director General of the team, Zulu Authority, noting that TEAM LAGOS will resist any protest by any group of people across the state.

The group said their objective is to promote peaceful coexistence and security of lives and properties.

They appealed against any protest in Lagos, stressing that they will not allow a repetition of the #EndSARS experience.

The EndSARS protest was hijacked by thugs allegedly sponsored by the government, leading to looting of shops and destruction of public properties.

“We are progressives and well-meaning youths and foot soldiers of All Progressives Congress (APC). Our primary objective amongst others is to promote peaceful coexistence and security of lives and properties, inrrespective of tribe, culture or party affiliation.

“The people Lagos state have suffered a lot during the #EndSARS protest. We can not fold our hands and allow any form of protest in the state that will be hijacked by unguided and scrupulous miscreants, especially when the country is facing security challenges. We will not allow any form of hardship on the good people of Lagos state.

“Team Lagos will resist any protest from any group or people across the state. Take your protest somewhere else and not Lagos state. Our Lagos must be great and secure,” the group said.

SaharaReporters had reported that civil society organisations and human rights activists called for a nationwide protest on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, against the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to various publicity posters, the protest will make 14 critical demands which are: abolish 1999 constitution, end terrorism, end banditry, (Isa) Pantami must go (Minister of Communications and Digital Economy who has expressed sympathy for terrorists), free all detained activists, end insecurity, justice for all EndSARS victims, Free Kogi2 (Two anti-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters – Larry Emmanuel and Victor Anene Udoka – who have been detained in Kogi State), Buhari Must Go, revert electricity tariffs, end ASUP (Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics) strike, revert fuel price, revert party deregistration, and free Nicholas Mbah.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/11/june-12-group-threatens-resist-any-protest-lagos

First picture below = Mr Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye (aka Zulu Tripple Authority), the senior special assistant to the Lagos State Governor on sports.

https://burujsportsacademy.com/lagos-ssa-on-sports-to-watch-buruj-academy-versus-young-strikers/