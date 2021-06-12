June 12: What Are Your Plans?

Today, being the 12th of June, what plans do you have?

Usually, democracy day, as it was celebrated in the past on the 29th of May, is usually marked with lots of activities including parades and sport events.

With its shift to June 12th, this year may not be as exciting as ‘Democracy day’ should be.

The insecurities all over Nigeria, makes one wonder if there should be celebration or better remembrance of innocent lives lost. Also, strict measures should be taken to address the security of the nation.

There is also news of possible protests in some parts of the country

Will students/police etc. march today for the state governors (particularly those States making headlines insecurity)?

What do you think?