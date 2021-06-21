Kaduna Polytechnic Student Dies In His Sleep (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A student of the Kaduna State Polytechnic identified as Anas Abdullahi has allegedly died in his sleep, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the HND2 Civil Engineering student went to bed on Friday night, June 18 and didn’t wake the following morning, Saturday, June 19.

Kadpoly Student TV reported on Facebook:

We are in deep pain as we announce the death of our brother, our Coursemate, our school mate and our friend, Anas Abdullahi from Civil engineering HND 2, he slept peacefully last night and didn’t wake up , We pray that God forgives his sin and grant him the best place in Heaven. Amen. RIP



