Kaduna State University Asks Parents To Sign Undertaking After Increasing Fees (Pix)

Comr. Steven Kefas:

Tyranny at its best in Kaduna. After increasing tuition fees to a 100k from 26k, they now force parents to sign this shit. These guys are evil.



https://twitter.com/SKefason/status/1407806545694441478?s=09

KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY, KADUNA OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR

LETTER OF UNDERTAKING

Respectfully. I am ………… Parent/Guardian of …… My Son/Daughter/Ward a …… level student admitted in 20 ….. / 20 ….. Academic Session in your esteemed Institution. I hereby write to assure you that my Son/Daughter/Ward will be of good character/conduct and will obey all the rules and regulations of his/her Department and Faculty as well as the university at large.

I also pledge that my Son/Daughter/Ward should be expelled without warning if he/she engages in any demonstration/protest against the increment in tuition fees or any contrary activities of the University’s rules and regulation.

Sincerely,

…… Name of Parent/Guardian

…… Signature & Date

……. Contact Address &Telephone Number