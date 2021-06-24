Kaduna State University Asks Parents To Sign Undertaking After Increasing Fees (Pix)

Comr. Steven Kefas:
Tyranny at its best in Kaduna. After increasing tuition fees to a 100k from 26k, they now force parents to sign this shit. These guys are evil.
https://twitter.com/SKefason/status/1407806545694441478?s=09
KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY, KADUNA OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR
LETTER OF UNDERTAKING
Respectfully. I am ………… Parent/Guardian of …… My Son/Daughter/Ward a …… level student admitted in 20 ….. / 20 ….. Academic Session in your esteemed Institution. I hereby write to assure you that my Son/Daughter/Ward will be of good character/conduct and will obey all the rules and regulations of his/her Department and Faculty as well as the university at large.
I also pledge that my Son/Daughter/Ward should be expelled without warning if he/she engages in any demonstration/protest against the increment in tuition fees or any contrary activities of the University’s rules and regulation.
Sincerely,
…… Name of Parent/Guardian
…… Signature & Date
……. Contact Address &Telephone Number