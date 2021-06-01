Kaduna State University Students Protest Hike In Tuition At Government House (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Students of Kaduna State University (KASU) today June 1 stormed the state government house to protest against the hike in the tuition fees, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The students, in their thousands, carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “We are orphans, reverse the fees”; ” Please help us to get education and not kill our dreams of getting educated” and Education should be for all not only for the children of the rich” among others.

The students blocked the road leading to the government house and were however denied access to the government house, NaijaCover Observed.

One of the students, Comrade Yusuf Shehu, asked the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to rescind the decision to increase school fees for the sake of the children of the poor in the school.

“We are appealing that the increase should be reversed because with the present increase, most students will be forced to drop out except something is done about it.

Even with the former fee, it was very difficult for some students to pay, most of them have to do menial jobs to be able to pay their schools fees, some of us are orphans.

We are only appealing and not making it a must because even the cost of living is not easy to come by now. Some of our parents have been relieved of their jobs, so it makes it more difficult for us.”he said.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG