Kano Bakers Threaten Indefinite Strike Over IRS, Others Flour Price Hike

Barely one week after they called off a three-day warning strike, bread makers and Gurasa Bakers Association of Kano state has threatened to embark on indefinite strike if IRS, Super and Golden Confectionery fail to reverse the price of flour.

Gurasa is a Kano indigenous local bread made up of flour that serves as one of delicacies used by Hausa people in the state.

The association, through its Chairperson, Fatima Auwalu, on Wednesday said nothing has changed since they called off the warning strike, prompting them to embark on indefinite industrial action until authorities and stakeholders do the needful.

According to Mrs Auwalu, all Gurasa bakers in the state are counting losses due to the recurring increase in the price of flour, which is the major ingredient for making of one of the local staple foods.

The Chairperson pointed out that not long ago, the price of flour was N9,500 but now it has reached N16,200, calling on the companies to reverse the price to N9,000 or shutdown the business.

She further lamented that a part from the increase in the price of flour, the quality of the product has been reduced, saying, “this has negatively impacted our business.”



https://witnessngr.com/kano-bakers-threaten-indefinite-strike-over-bua-group-irs-others-flour-price-hike/