Kano Private School Starts Accepting School Fees In Cryptocurrency

A private school in Kano State, New Oxford Science Academy, Chiranchi, says it has started accepting payment of school fees in cryptocurrency.

The school proprietor, Sabi’u Musa-Haruna, told newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, the decision was arrived at after due consultation with parents.

Mr Haruna added that the decision was aimed at easing the payment of school fees.

“We have decided to accept cryptocurrency as school fees because the world today is tilting towards the system.

“We believe one day digital money will gain more acceptance than paper money,” he stated.

Mr Haruna added that countries like El-Salvador and Tanzania are already accepting cryptocurrency in their schools.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to quickly embrace the system and regularize it.

https://dailynigerian.com/kano-private-school-starts/