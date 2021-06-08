Kanu’s Lawyer: Security Operatives & IPOB Clash In Anambra, Two Dead

Security operatives and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, clashed in Oraifite community, Ekwusigo Local Council of Anambra State, with two persons dead.

It was gathered that trouble started when some security operatives stormed the residence of the IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, around 2:00 a.m.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that the bloody attack, which started at about 2:00 a.m., ended at about 5:00a.m.

He said: “Some men suspected to be unknown gunmen allegedly attacked a Hilux vehicle conveying unknown number of soldiers. The soldiers were transferred to another vehicle after which the Hilux was set ablaze.

The IPOB spokesperson, Mr. Emma Powerful, has condemned the reported attack on the residence of Ejiofor.

He said: “Ejiofor’s house has been invaded by Fulani Jihadist soldiers now and they want to eliminate him.

MEANWHILE, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted on phone, said he had not got the details of what happened in Oraifite.

He, however, corrected the impression that security operatives were responsible for the attack, saying: “Security operatives protect life and property and not attack.”

IN another development, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chekwas Okorie, yesterday, lamented the spate of killings and insecurity in the South-East region, stressing that it was aimed to de-market Ndigbo over the 2023 presidential election.

He said that the situation could not be compared with what obtains in other zones of the country where people are being kidnapped and killed, among others.

In a statement in Abakaliki, the Secretary-General of the group, Nazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that southeastern Nigeria had been mistakenly shoved out of the corporate existence of Nigeria, based on the fact that the Federal Government had sidelined one section of the country and perpetually excluded the region from all essential ingredients that promote the continuous unity of Nigeria.



