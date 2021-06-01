Kazakhstani Bodybuilder Who Married Two Sex Dolls Is Now Open To Dating Humans (Pix)

A Kazakhstani bodybuilder who wed his sex doll after a whirlwind romance is open to dating a human on one condition: They like his silicone soulmates as well. He dropped the bombshell on the UK-based “The Dating Show” on FUBAR Radio Friday, the Daily Star reported.

“I was in a real relationship in the past, about seven years,” said Yuri Tolochko, who infamously married his sex doll Margo in November after dating her for eight months. A self-professed “pansexual,” Tolochko can reportedly love anything from an “image” to a “soul.”

Nonetheless, “it’s interesting and important for me, and in the future maybe I will have a real person, but it’s important that she or he likes my dolls too,” the muscleman said.

That might be a tall order as the non-synthetic lover would have to live in a veritable dollhouse. The muscleman revealed that he’s divorced Margo so he could take up with two new plastic playmates, Luna and Lola, the Daily Star reported.

Tolochko admitted to cheating on Margo with a “strange object” and a supermarket chicken while she was getting “plastic surgery” over Christmas.

He took to Instagram in March to introduce her replacement Lola, who, apparently in line with his aforementioned sexual appetites, sports a hen-inspired lower torso.

“I identify her as a massive chicken,” the gym shark described, adding that his inflatable lover’s “navel has depth and can be used as a vagina and a penis inserted into it.”

“I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation are not particularly important here,” explained the non-finicky fitness freak, who boasts over 110,000 followers on the ‘Gram.

In the future, Tolochko reportedly wants to add a male doll to the mix.

“I want to do a wedding of a male doll and Luna and at the same time I want to do the ceremony of life and freedom with me,” he said. “It’s similar to wedding, but not wedding.”



https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/bodybuilder-who-wed-two-sex-dolls-is-now-open-to-dating-humans