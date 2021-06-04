Kemi Olunloyo Tells Tacha To Apologise To Mercy Eke & Shun Bad Attitude

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has issued a stern warning to reality TV star Tacha over her statement about the Big Brother Naija show, Igbere TV reports.

Born Natacha Akide, Tacha made headlines on Thursday, June 3 after she insisted that the reality show did not help her career. She made the declaration in response to a TikTok user who claimed she would not have been famous without the show.

The 25-year-old Rivers indigene posted the viral TikTok video on her Instastories and Twitter feeds.

In the video, Tacha laughed hysterically while explaining that Big Brother Naija gave her a platform, but that she gave it a show. This statement sparked a lot of reactions from fans, with some accusing her of being an ingrate.

Olunloyo, while reacting to the video, took to her Instagram page on Friday to pen down a lengthy note where she schooled Tacha on how the show helped her career.

According to the 56-year-old, fall comes before pride in Tacha’s case. She recounted how the reality star was disqualified from the show and she became proud because she fell.

Speaking further, the journalist said that Tacha antagonised her co-star, Mercy Eke, during the show and never apologised. Olunloyo added that nobody knew Tacha before the show and she wasn’t the ‘show’.

In her words: “Sincerely darling nobody knew you before the show. You didn’t give them a show with bad behavior. 90% of your fans have unladylike aggressive attitudes. Change that in them. Disassociate from the rude fans, emulate kindness and amicable relationships, apologize to Mercy Eke. Yes, you have your business, endorsements, etc, all that doesn’t last. The Social Media contagion is temporary.”



Olunloyo advised Tacha not to underrate the show because she might need it again. She also advised her to get things off her chest because she did not seem to be happy deep down and might need to go for counselling.

Tacha was disqualified from the reality TV show in 2019 for physically attacking Mercy during an altercation.