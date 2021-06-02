‘Kidnappers Now In Lagos: I Was Abducted On Long Bridge By Herdsmen’ – Driver (Video)

By on No Comment

[VIDEO] Kidnappers now in Lagos: I was abducted on Long Bridge by herdsmen who demanded N50m – Driver

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhbDE_xYVGA

A driver, Ahmed Adepoju, narrates how he was kidnapped on March 5, 2021, on Long Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on his way to Berger, Lagos State.

Ahmed said his vehicle had stopped on the Long Bridge when eight armed men came out from their hiding and ambushed him and his passengers. While his passengers escaped, he was left at the mercy of the kidnappers.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/video-kidnappers-now-in-lagos-i-was-abducted-on-long-bridge-by-herdsmen-who-demanded-n50m-driver/%3famp

‘Kidnappers Now In Lagos: I Was Abducted On Long Bridge By Herdsmen’ – Driver (Video) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.