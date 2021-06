Gov. Seyi Makinde urges Oyo residents to remain calm as over 20 killed in Ibarapa by suspected Fulani herdsmen

I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incidents. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3749166168523038&id=494259717347049

Photo Credit: Livetimesng