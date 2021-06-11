Ladies, Have You Ever Regretted Saying No To A Guy?

Well am kinda asking because of my friend

She got a guy that was crazy about her

The guy asked her to be his girlfriend but normal girly forming and all she said no to the guy , hoping that the guy would keep pressing and disturbing

2 days back the guy introduced another girl to my friend as his girlfriend that they actually started dating yesterday

My friend has been feeling so sad and confused , because she actually likes the guy

Well who doesn’t like him ??

He is good looking and has money with a nice ride

Now the question is

Have you ever regretted saying no to a guy

And what will you advise my friend to do

Let go or fight for love