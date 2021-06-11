Ladies, Have You Ever Regretted Saying No To A Guy?

Well am kinda asking because of my friend
She got a guy that was crazy about her
The guy asked her to be his girlfriend but normal girly forming and all she said no to the guy , hoping that the guy would keep pressing and disturbing
2 days back the guy introduced another girl to my friend as his girlfriend that they actually started dating yesterday
My friend has been feeling so sad and confused , because she actually likes the guy
Well who doesn’t like him ??
He is good looking and has money with a nice ride
Now the question is
Have you ever regretted saying no to a guy
And what will you advise my friend to do
Let go or fight for love