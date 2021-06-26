Lady And Her Best Friend Die In Fatal Motor Accident In Abuja (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Two young women have been killed while a third person seriously injured in a ghastly motor accident which reportedly occurred in Abuja on Wednesday, June 23.

The deceased have been identified as two friends, Kemisola Kesh and Sugar Pearl. The third person, Khalifa Floki, said to be Kemi's boyfriend, is currently in coma, according to one Gama Floki.

Details of the accident are still sketch at the time of this report, except for a graphic video of the crash.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn the young women and pray for the speedy recovery of Khalifa.

