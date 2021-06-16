Lady Stabbed Multiple Times By Kidnappers In Lekki (Disturbing Video, Pix)

Shared with Caption …

This happened to my friend @teelove.i ,On her way to lekki at about 8pm,yesterday(13/06/2021) her @bolt_nigeria driver was double crossed,the rider was stabbed and they took my friend in their car (black Toyota Matrix)one of the kidnappers started pressing her breast inside the car telling the other one her breast is too small, for what they need it for then she started dragging with them and they started stabbing her .. But thank God she escaped via the car window.. please guys let’s be safe out there..This country has failed us,going out and coming in safely is underrated..The government has failed us..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgAT2IAZYzo

Source: https://www.instagram.com/cammyashlovee/