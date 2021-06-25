Lagos #EndSARS Panel Awards ₦10 Million To Kolade Johnson’s Family (Pics)

https://www.nairaland.com/5720723/kolade-johnson-suffered-6-gunshot#87194336

The Lagos judicial panel has awarded the sum of N10 million to the family of late Kolade Johnson.

Johnson was shot during a raid by police officers at Onipetesi area in Lagos, while watching an English premiership match between Tottenham and Manchester United on March 31, 2019.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities identified Ogunyemi Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as the officers involved in the shooting

Doris Okuwobi, chairman of the Lagos panel, announced the compensation at the sitting on Friday.

The award sum was received by the mother of the deceased.

Lagos Panel compensates 12 others

Another victim who was compensated was Mr. Olajide Fowotade.

He was given N2million after he was brutalized by a police officer.

Mr Fowotade, 60-years old, asked for a N3 million compensation, when he testified.

He said in 2017, one sergeant Ayo of Ketu division physically assaulted him and knocked out two of his teeth.

Eleven other victims including the family of Jesica Adaobi, Oshidipe Sunday, Gloria Eze among others were compensated with varying sums.



