Lagos Police Debunk Reports Of An Attack On Ikorodu Police Station

PRESS STATEMENT

NO ATTACK ON IKORODU POLICE STATION, LAGOS COMMAND

The Lagos State Police Command wishes to clear the air that there was no attack on Ikorodu Police Station, Igbogbo, Lagos State or any of its police formations in the State.

There is no Ogijo Police Station in the Lagos State Police Command but in Ogun State, and the same station, Ogijo, was never attacked as being speculated in the news.

The video in circulation was a portion of the scene of the recent Bank Robbery Attack in Ikire Osun State.

The Lagos State Police Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the viral video as it’s fake, mischievous and mere social media projection

The Command remains resolute in providing adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.

Thank you.

E-SIGNED

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI(mnipr)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA-LAGOS

DATED 8TH JUNE, 2021.