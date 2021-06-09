Lagos Ranks Second On World’s Least Livable Cities – EIU

How the rating is calculated

The liveability score is reached through category weights, which are divided equally into relevant subcategories to ensure that the score covers as many indicators as possible.

Indicators are scored as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable. These are then weighted to produce a rating, where 100 indicates that liveability in a city is ideal and 1 means that it is intolerable.

For qualitative variables, an “EIU rating” is awarded based on the judgment of in-house expert geography analysts and a field correspondent based in each city. For quantitative variables, a rating is calculated based on the relative performance of a location using external data.

CATEGORY 1: Stability (25% of total)

Indicator

Prevalence of petty crime

Prevalence of violent crime

Threat of terror

Threat of military conflict

Threat of civil unrest/conflict

CATEGORY 2: Healthcare (20% of total)

Indicator

Availability of private healthcare

Quality of private healthcare

Availability of public healthcare

Quality of public healthcare

Availability of over-the-counter drugs

General healthcare indicators (Adapted from World Bank)

CATEGORY 3: Culture & Environment (weight: 25% of total)

Indicator

Humidity/temperature rating

Discomfort of climate for travellers

Level of corruption (Adapted from Transparency International)

Social or religious restrictions

Level of censorship

Sporting availability (EIU field rating of 3 sport indicators)

Cultural availability (EIU field rating of 4 cultural indicators)

Food and drink (EIU field rating of 4 cultural indicators)

Consumer goods & services (EIU rating of product availability)

CATEGORY 4: Education (weight: 10% of total)

Indicator

Availability of private education EIU rating

Quality of private education EIU rating

Public education indicators (Adapted from World Bank)

CATEGORY 5: Infrastructure (weight: 20% of total)

Indicator

Quality of road network

Quality of public transport

Quality of international links

Availability of good-quality housing

Quality of energy provision

Quality of water provision

Quality of telecommunications

The ten most livable cities in 2021

Auckland, New Zealand

Osaka, Japan

Adelaide, Australia

Wellington, New Zealand

Tokyo, Japan

Perth, Australia

Zurich, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland

Melbourne, Australia

Brisbane, Australia

The ten least livable cities in 2021

Damascus, Syria

Lagos, Nigeria

Port Moresby, PNG

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Algiers, Algeria

Tripoli, Libya

Karachi, Pakistan

Harare, Zimbabwe

Douala, Cameroon

Caracas, Venezuela

