Lagos Residents Boo Police Inspector General During Visit (Video)

Nigeria’s Inspector of General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was booed in Lagos during his visit to the state on Wednesday.

He was booed by Lagos residents around Oshodi-Anthony Expressway while en route to an event, FIJ reports.

Alkali’s mission in the state is not clear but the state police public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told FIJ the IG had just landed and his address would soon be made known.

In preparation for the arrival of the police IG, the state police blocked the Oshodi-Lagos Airport Road and Maryland-Ojota axis of the highway.

Many Lagos residents were however unhappy with it as they were stuck in traffic for hours.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-Ade8-1xHo

As the police IG’s convoy passed the blocked road, the crowd booed and called him names in Yoruba. Some shouted “thief”, others screamed “you will never do well”.

The IGP’s visit comes three days to the June 12 nationwide protests that have been planned to take place at Freedom Park, Ojota.

The protests, being championed by civil society organisations and human rights activists, are to kick against bad governance under the President Muhammadu Buhari regime and his anti-democratic ways.



https://saharareporters.com/2021/06/09/breaking-lagos-residents-boo-police-inspector-general-during-visit