Lagos Trains 200 Students On Life Saving Skills

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission Mr. Lanre Mojola has emphasized the need to train teachers and students in secondary schools, especially with first-hand knowledge of saving lives, by rendering first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to affected victims during an emergency.

Mojola stated this at the training, in conjunction with Jade Gate Nigeria Limited for 200 students and teachers drawn from public and private secondary schools across the State was held at the Onikan Youth Certre.

https://punchng.com/lagos-trains-200-students-in-life-saving-skills/

He declared that the essence of the programme was to sensiticize and train 200 students with practical life-saving skills.

He expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for approving laudable programs that ensures safety first in our daily living.

According to him, “I sincerely believe that this very important training session will elicit in our secondary school students the heartfelt desire to proactively react in times of accidents and sudden emergencies”

“I cannot overemphasize the pressing need for young ones to be part of this important health and safety training, seeing how in the world of social media today, victims of accidents are recorded on phones, instead of being helped, with a sense of urgency as they writhe in pains and may eventually lose their lives.

“This must be put to an end by all means. I honestly believe that with the knowledge of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), many lives will be saved.”

He described First aid as the primary and immediate assistance given to any person suffering from either a minor or serious illness or injury, with care provided to preserve life, prevent the condition from worsening and promote recovery.

He charged the participants to put the knowledge into practice and encourage people to call for ambulance services LASAMBUS or LASEMS using 08022887777, 08022887788 or the distress call lines of 767 and 112 instead of taking pictures or making video recordings.

He described First aid as the primary and immediate assistance given to any person suffering from either a minor or serious illness or injury, with care provided to preserve life, prevent the condition from worsening, or promote recovery.

He charged the participants to put the knowledge into practice and encourage people to call for ambulance services LASAMBUS or LASEMS using 08022887777, 08022887788 or the distress call lines of 767 and 112 instead of taking pictures or making video recordings.

Mrs. Jadesola Lagoke, Chief Executive Officer, Jade Gate Nigeria Ltd, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government and the Commission for the collaboration.

“We are trying to imbibe safety culture in secondary school students and their teachers with the understanding that the government cannot do it all alone. As an organisation, we partnered with the state to train public and private school teachers and students in Lagos state. We have trained them on knowledge of first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation so that they can be lifesavers from their homes, promote safety and also imbibe the safety culture in schools and the environment.

The Lagos State government has been quite responsive and we enjoyed an authorisation from the Lagos State Safety Commission, Nigerian Red Cross and the World Safety Organisation in this exercise considered as our corporate social responsibility of giving back and impacting society positively”.



https://punchng.com/lagos-trains-200-students-in-life-saving-skills/