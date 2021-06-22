Lai Mohammed Inspects Tallest Nigerian Flag Pole In Jigawa (Photos)

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, inspects tallest Nigerian flag pole erected in Jigawa (photos)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was in Jigawa state on Monday June 21, to commission an Integrated Agro-ALlied farm in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa state.

During the visit, the Minister inspected what has been described as the tallest Nigerian flag pole which is 50. 3 meters in height.

See more photos below



