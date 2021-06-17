Lai Mohammed Replies Kid Grandson Who Asked Why He’s Called Liar Mohammed

Lai Mohammed’s Reply To His Little Grandson Who Asked Him Why He Is Called ‘Liar Mohammed’ (Video)

Nigerian Information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has narrated how his 7-year-old grandson asked him why he is called ‘Liar Mohammed’ and his reply to him, IgbereTV reports.

Lai Mohammed who said that he couldn’t explain politics to a 7-year-old boy asked the boy not to mind those calling him ‘Liar Mohammed’.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHgXA5JVu9k

