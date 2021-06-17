Lai Mohammed Replies Kid Grandson Who Asked Why He’s Called Liar Mohammed

Nigerian Information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has narrated how his 7-year-old grandson asked him why he is called ‘Liar Mohammed’ and his reply to him, IgbereTV reports.

Lai Mohammed who said that he couldn’t explain politics to a 7-year-old boy asked the boy not to mind those calling him ‘Liar Mohammed’.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHgXA5JVu9k

https://igberetvnews.com/1393172/lai-mohammeds-reply-little-grandson-asked-called-liar-mohammed-video/

