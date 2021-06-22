Land Grabbers Invade Building Site In Ogun, Snatch N500,000 From A Lady (Pics)

The police in Ogun have arrested three suspects for alleged land-grabbing at the Odogbolu area of the state.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday said the suspects were arrested on Friday.

The suspects, Wasiu Adenuga, Michael John, and Moruf Alaba, were arrested following a complaint by one Kemi Olukoya – whose land they allegedly invaded.

According to the complainant, “while she was at her new site supervising construction workers, a group of boys numbering about eight invaded the site, and started shooting sporadically and chased the workers out of the site.”

“She stated further that the hoodlums also snatched her bag containing sum of N500,000 and her handsets valued at N40,000 at gunpoint,” the statement read.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said officers from the Odogbolu divisional headquarters were detailed to the scene to arrest the suspects.

“Upon the report, the DPO Odogbolu division SP Adeniyi Awokunle mobilized his men, and moved to the scene, on getting there, the hoodlums were seen escaping through the nearby bush, they were hotly chased and one of them by name Wasiu Adenuga was subsequently apprehended.

“Further combing of the bush led to the arrest of two others namely; Michael John and Moruf Alaba, while three Bajaj motorcycle they used for their operation were also impounded,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police could not effect the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The police spokesperson said the complainant identified the three arrested suspects as members of the gang that attacked her and her workers.

He said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo, has directed that the fleeing members of the gang be arrested and brought to justice.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/468904-police-arrest-three-suspected-land-grabbers-in-ogun.html