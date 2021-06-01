Late Flying Officer, Arotile Gets Posthumous Award As Ooni Honours 100 Youths

The late flying officer, Tolulope Arotile, the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force has been honoured by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Arotile who died on 14th July, 2020 as a result of head injuries sustained in a road accident at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna State, won the posthumous award, at the 2021 edition of the annual event named Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), held in Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Aside from the posthumous award given to Arotile, other awardees who got honoured at the event were the Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Import Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete, popular Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina, Speaker of the Nigeria Youths Parliament, Mubarak Mujinyawa and a prominent child rights advocate, Adepeju Jayeoba among others.

During the event which was attended by top dignitaries including the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Ooni Ogunwusi described Nigerian youths as the country’s greatest asset, urging them to be focused to achieve their desired goals.

His words: “Beyond the plaque and certificate of commendation, I want you all to sustain the good works upon which you are being awarded today. What’s next after good work is more work and I want you to keep moving on for the sake of this country and the younger ones looking up to you.

In his remark, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development lauded the awardees for their respective productive engagements, assuring them that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is ready to help them through its several developmental policies and programmes.

https://leadership.ng/arotile-gets-posthumous-award-as-ooni-honours-100-youths/amp/?__twitter_impression=true