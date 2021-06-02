LAUTECH: Makinde Approves 25 Percent Reduction In Tuition Fees

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced the 25 per cent reduction in the tuition fees of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Newspremises reports.

The governor made this known during an unscheduled visit to the institution in Ogbomoso, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

According to him, the reduction would cut across all students irrespective of their statuses.

A statement by spokesman, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying he was thankful to the students for according him warm reception.

He expressed happiness about fulfilling the promise of securing the sole ownership of LAUTECH for Oyo State.

Makinde promised the students and staff that he would return to spend the night for celebration.

The governor explained that part of his campaign was to fix Under-G/ Stadium road with street light to prevent students from being molested, robbed and killed.

The road has been completed and is now being used by residents and students.

The Oyo helmsman said from now on, a four-year programme in LAUTECH will not turn to eight years again.



