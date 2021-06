Lazio confirm Maurizio Sarri as new manager on two-year deal after teasing fans with cryptic cigarette and bank manager post in a nod to the iconic Italian boss

Lazio have officially appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The Serie A giants issued a cryptic tweet on Wednesday morning, using just an emoji of a cigarette before going on to publish an image of a playing tracksuit and a bank.

Source: https://twitter.com/OfficialSSLazio/status/1402579399325650944?s=19