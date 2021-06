Tuah Tuah

Good morning my Nairaland friends and family .

Woo to those way they beef me

Wahala don happen again … Infinix don Vex

I just saw this post and i just they wonder if its true ? Hmmmm .. If na really true then African mobile market is on fire

1 – Wireless Charging – 50watts

2- 160watts charger

3- Chameleon body – device changes color to dapt its environment or while charging