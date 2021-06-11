Leke Adeboye Sends Late Brother, Dare Gift On His 43rd Posthumous Birthday (Video)

Leke Adeboye, the last son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday sent his late brother Dare Adeboye a gift on his 43rd posthumous birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The gesture was in fulfilment of the promise Leke made to continue sending Dare a gift.

Dare died in his sleep in May in Akwa Ibom where he resided with his family. He was aged 42.

Leke organised a mid-day worship in honour of Dare anchored by the RCCG Yaya music department. The worship session was live-streamed on YouTube.

Pastor Akin Mosoko made a special appearance. The church’s Region 10 youth praise team also made a performance.

Leke also posted on Instagram a video of the surprise he and others gave Dare on his 42nd birthday.

“Happy birthday buddy. @43. As promised I still sent you a birthday gift. 43things. Those on my WhatsApp status can see it. Love you men. For sure a part of me/we is missing and can never be refilled. But all on God,” he captioned it.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6d1bTnx-L/?utm_medium=copy_link

The UK youth arm of the RCCG has also organised a project in honour of the deceased tagged ‘Project 43’.

Leke had in an Instagram post in early May said that his late brother, as was his custom, would have sent him money on his (Leke’s) birthday on May 20 and he would responded on Dare’s birthday on June 9.

Dare was the RCCG leader’s “first miracle baby” as the senior Adeboye described him last year when he clocked 42.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ru8YoP_9Ezs