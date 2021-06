List Of PDP 212 Automatic Delegates For Anambra Governorship Primaries On Saturday

According to the below list, 212 automatic delegates are expected to vote in the PDP primary election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26th June 2021 in Anambra State. The primary election is expected to produce the flag bearer that will represent the party in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election scheduled for 6th November 2021.

AGUATA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 CHIEF SIR CHRIS UBA FMR. BOT MEMBER

2 RT. HON. MRS. EUCHARIA AZODO FMR. SPEAKER (ANHA/NASS)

3 HON. ROBINSON EZEILO FMR. DEP. MAJORITY LEADER

4 HON. CHUKWUMA EZEAFULUWE FMR. SWC MEMBER

5 CHIEF JUDE OSUDE FMR. SWC MEMBER

6 SEN. DR. UGOCHUKWU UBA FMR. NASS MEMBER

7 BARR. EZENWA EARNERST 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

8 OSELE IGNATUS NDUBISI 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

9 EDDY EZENWANKWO FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

10 EZEIRUAKU EMENIKE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

ANAMBRA EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. DON ONOCHIE FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

2 HON. DR. TONY NWOYE FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN/NASS

3 CHIEF EJIKE OGUEBEGO FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

4 HON. BASIL IWUOBA FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

5 SEN. ALPHONSUS IGBEKE FMR. NASS MEMBER

6 BARR. THOMPSON CHIKEZIE FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

7 BARR. ERNEST NWOYE 2019 NASS CANDIDATE

8 OKEAFOR CYPRAIN PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

ANAMBRA WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 JOHNSON ONWUEGBOKA FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

2 TONY NWABUNWANNA FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

3 PETER ANIEKWE FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

4 JOSEPH OKAFOR FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

5 SIR KENNEDY MONYE FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

6 NNAMDI ANEKWE-CHIVE 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

7 OKEKE SUNDAY PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

8 OKWUDILI ESIONE FORMER SWC

9 JOSEPH OKAFOR FORMER SWC

ANAOCHA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 H.E. PETER OBI, CON FORMER GOVERNOR

2 DIST. SEN. MRS. UCHE EKWUNIFE SERVING SENATOR

3 HON. EBELE EJIOFOR DEPUTY MINORITY LEADER (ANAH)

4 CHIEF OKEY EZENWA FMR. ZONAL SECRETARY

5 HON. JOSEPH EZEATU FMR. DEP. MAJORITY LEADER (ANAH)

6 HON. SIR JOSEPH DIMOBI FMR. DEP. MAJORITY LEADER (ANAH)

7 HON. DR. FRANCIS OKOYE FMR. MINORITY WHIP (ANAH)

8 HON. CHUKWUEMEKA CHIKELU FMR. NASS MEMBER

9 CHIEF SIR FELIX OLI FMR. CHAIRMAN STATE ELDER COMMITTEE

10 SIR CHRIS CHIKWELU JR FMR. SECRETARY STATE ELDER COMMITTEE

11 BARR. SIR CHRIS ADIMORA FMR. SWC MEMBER

12 HON. GENEVIVE EKWOCHI FMR. SWC MEMBER

13 OKECHUKWU EKEMEZIE FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

14 EMMANUEL C. OGUAJU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

15 SAMUEL OGOCHIKWELE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

AWKA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. EMMA UCHIEZE FMR. NASS MEMBER

2 COMRADE CHIDI CHIDEBE FMR. SWC MEMBER

3 UCHENNA IGWE FMR. SWC MEMBER

4 CHIEF MATHEW NWANKWO FMR. STATE ELDERS CHAIRMAN

5 SIR CHARLES OKOYE 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

6 AKWUOBU FELIX PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

AWKA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HIGH CHIEF SEN. DR. BEN NDI OBI, CON, FNIPR SERVING BOT/FMR NWC MEMBER

2 BARR. MRS. NONYE NWANGWU NATIONAL EX-OFFICIO MEMBER

3 H.E. SIR ALEX OKOYE-AGU FMR. DEPUTY GOVERNOR

4 HON. ENGR. CHINEDU ONWUASO SERVING NASS MEMBER

5 IYOM BARR. JOSEPHINE ANENIH SERVING BOT MEMBER

6 HON. OSITA EGWUATU FMR. NASS MEMBER

7 HON. BARR. KELUE MOLOKWU FMR. DEPUTY SPEAKER (ANHA)

8 HON. SEBASTINE ANEKWE FMR. CHIEF WHIP (ANHA)

9 HON. ONYEKACHI AGHANYA FMR. CHIEF WHIP (ANHA)

10 BENJAMIN ILOANYA FMR. LGA CHAIRMAN

11 CHUKWUOGOR VIRGINIA EGO FMR. SWC MEMBER

12 EZULIKE GLORIA FMR. SWC MEMBER

13 TONY NWABUONA FMR. SWC MEMBER

14 PATRICK NWANGWU FMR. SWC MEMBER

15 STEPHEN AJAEGGBO FMR. SWC MEMBER

16 CHIEF OZO MIKE AKUBUDE FMR. SWC MEMBER

17 CHIEF BENJI UDEOZOR FMR. SWC MEMBER

18 MIKE AKUBUDE FMR. SWC MEMBER

19 CHIEF OBI KATCHI FMR. SWC MEMBER

20 BARR. NNAMDI ANAGOR FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

21 HON. IGWEDINMA MOLOKWU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

22 CHIEF EMEKA IGWE 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

23 ENGR. MOSES ANENE 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

24 OKOYE UCHE COLLINS PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

25 CHIEF OKEY NWANNA FORMER SWC

AYAMELUM LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. BARR. VINCENT OFUMELU SERVING NASS MEMBER

2 HON. DR. CHARLES OBIORA FMR. MAJORITY LEADER (ANHA)

3 HON. BARR. GABRIEL ONYEWIFE FMR. NASS MEMBER

4 NOSIKE JULIUS C. FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

5 ALFRED CHUKWUOGWU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

6 PAUL ABUCHI MADUBUEZE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

DUNUKOFIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. DR. OKEY EZE FMR. NASS MEMBER

2 HON. IKECHUKWU AKAEZE FMR. LGA CHAIRMAN

3 TOCHUKWU UFONDU EZE 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

4 SUNDAY ONYEABON PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

EKWUSIGO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 TONY CEASER OKEKE FMR. NWC MEMBER

2 HON. ONYEBUCHI OFFOR SERVING MINORITY LEADER

3 SEN. DR. NNAMDI ERIOBUNA FMR. NASS MEMBER

4 CHIEF EMMA NWEZE FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

5 HON. ENYI OKEKE FMR. LGA CHAIRMAN

6 HON. S. I. OKONKWO FMR. DEPUTY CHIEF WHIP (ANHA)

7 TONY MCFOY AKACHUKWU FMR. SWC MEMBER

8 NZE OKESIEME FMR. SWC MEMBER

9 CHUKWUKA .L. CHIKA PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

IDEMILI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. OBINNA CHIDOKA SERVING NASS MEMBER

2 CHIEF BARR. OKEY MUO AROH SERVING NEC MEMBER

3 CHIEF MAXWELL OKUDOH SERVING BOT MEMBER

4 HON. AMECHI ONOWU FMR. SWC MEMBER

5 FREDRICK AMOBI FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

6 UZOR A. EPUNDU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

7 OKOLO KENNETH CHUKS FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

8 DR. A. A. ANAGU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

9 KENNETH OKOLO FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

10 TOCHUKWU MUODU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

11 SEN. MIKE AJEGBO FMR. NASS MEMBER

12 MRS. MARIA EJIELO FMR. SWC MEMBER

13 DR. OBIORA OKONKWO FMR. SWC MEMBER

14 CHIEF IKECHUKWU OKOSA FMR. SWC MEMBER

15 KAMUCHE OKOLOCHA PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

IDEMILI SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 RT. HON. BARR. SIR EMEKA ANYAENETU FMR. SPEAKER (AKHA)

2 BARR. CHUBA ORANUSI FMR. CHIEF WHIP (AKHA)

3 SEN. ANNIE OKONKWO FMR. NASS MEMBER

4 CHIEF GUY IKOKWU FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

5 CHIEF ROMEO ANYISIA FMR. SWC MEMBER

6 CHIEF JOHN OKIGBO FMR. SWC MEMBER

7 NGOZIKA AGUDOZI FMR. SWC MEMBER

8 FRANK OKIGBO 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

9 FRANCIS AGHA UFUDO FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

10 ENENDU CHUKWUDIE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

IHIALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. VITALIS OKAFOR FMR. NASS MEMBER

2 HON. CHUMA NZERIBE FMR. NASS MEMBER

3 HON. EMEKA ANOHU FMR. NASS MEMBER

4 ENGR. FABIAN OZOIGBO FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

5 MR. GRACE EJIMBA FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

6 CHIEF KEN EMEAKAYI FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

7 CHIBUZOR UDEKIGBO 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

8 DIVINE NGOBIDI 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

9 HON. CHINWUBA OKEZIE FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

10 SMART IKENAZOR FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

11 CHIEF UGO NSOFOR FMR. STATE SECRETARY ELDERS COUNCIL

12 MR. OLUMBA KENE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

NJIKOKA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. COSMOS AGAGBO FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

2 MRS. MARY OMILE ZONAL WORKING COMMITTEE MEMBER

3 SEN. IG. ABANA FMR. NASS MEMBER

4 HON. BARR. VALENTINE AYIKA FMR. NASS MEMBER

5 HON. GEORGE OZODINOBI FMR. NASS MEMBER

6 HON. EMMANUEL ILOEGBUNAM FMR SHOA

7 ENGR. PRESTIGE OKAFOR 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

8 BARR. FRED NZEAKO 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

9 ONYEKWE CHUKWUNWIKE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

10 IKECHUKWU OKEAKPU FORMER SWC

NNEWI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. ENGR. CHRIS AZUBOGU SERVING NASS MEMBER

2 CHIEF BARR. OLISA METUH FMR. NWC MEMBER

3 PROF. ABC NWOSU BOT MEMBER

4 RT. HON. BARR. BEN CHUKS NWOSU FMR. DEPUTY SPEAKER (ANHA)

5 CHIEF DAN ULASI FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

6 CHIJIOKE OFFODILE FORMER SWC

7 LADY BARR. CHIDI ONYEMELUKWE DEPUTY GUBER CANDIDATE

8 SEN. IKECHUKWU OBIORA FMR. NASS MEMBER

9 SAM BEN NWOSU FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

10 IKENNA UBA FMR. STATE WORKING COMMITTEE

11 SAMUEL OJUKWU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

12 ILOKA IFEANYI JONATHAN PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

13 BENJAMIN OKOYE FMR SWC

NNEWI SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. JOHNBOSCO AKAEGBOBI SERVING SHOA MEMBER (ANHA)

2 HON. BARR. CID MADUABUM FMR. NASS MEMBER

3 HON. DR. HARRY ORANEZI FMR. NASS MEMBER

4 NONSO CHUDDY ATUCHUKWU 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

5 OBUNIKE OHAEGBU FORMER SWC

6 ANAYO EJIDIKE FMR. LGA CHAIRMAN

7 EZEH UCHENNA PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

8 HON. GODSON AWUGOSI FMR LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

OGBARU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 DIST. SEN STELLA ODUAH SERVING NASS MEMBER

2 HON. CHUKWUMA ONYEMA SERVING NASS MEMBER

3 HON. SIR SOMTO UDEZE MINORITY WHIP (ANHA)

4 HON. NOBLE IGWE SERVING SHOA MEMBER

5 DR. FRED ODUAH FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

6 OSEKOLA HENRY OBAZE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE

7 IKENNA NWABUGWU FMR. SWC MEMBER

8 INNOCENT NWANTA FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

9 OBIORA PETER CHUKWUMA PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

ONITSHA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 HON. BARR. LYNDA IKPEAZU SERVING NASS MEMBER

2 HON. BARR. DOUGLAS EGBUNA DEPUTY MINORITY WHIP

3 RT. HON. MIKE BALONWU FMR. SPEAKER (ANHA)

4 CHIEF UCHE EMODI FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

5 DR. ALEX OBIOGBOLU FMR SWC

6 DAME HON. JESSIE BALONWU FMR. NASS MEMBER

7 HON. ENGR. CYRIL EGWUATU FMR. NASS MEMBER

8 HON. ANTHONIA NWANKWU ZEC MEMBER

9 HON. ENGR. EMEKA IDUU FMR. MINORITY LEADER (ANHA)

10 HON. IFEANYI IBEGBU FMR. MINORITY LEADER (ANHA)

11 HON. EJAMIKE FMR. DEPUTY MINORITY WHIP

12 REGINALD AKUNEKWE FMR. LGA CHAIRMAN

13 OZOMMA EGBUNA FMR. LGA CHAIRMAN

14 BARR. PAT OKAFOR 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

15 DIM CHINYERE 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

16 OKOYE ENEKA FRANCIS PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

ONITSHA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 SEN. BARR. JOY EMORDI SERVING BOT MEMBER

2 HON. EZEOBI OKPALA FMR. NASS MEMBER

3 BARR. JUDE UMENNAJIEGO 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

4 EJIKE UMEOJIAKO 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

5 HON. OBIORA OTUKWUKA PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

ORUMBA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 ENGR. EMEKA OKEKE ZWC MEMBER

2 MRS. CHINELO NWANKWO 2019 NASS CANDIDATE

3 KINGSLEY NWAFOR 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

4 DAME LOVE EBE FMR. SWC MEMBER

5 SIR UCHENNA OGBONNA FMR. SWC MEMBER

6 ECHE MBA FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

7 CHIEF HON. FABIAN NWOSU FMR. LGA PARTY CHAIRMAN

8 MOSES EKWUOGO PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

ORUMBA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 NWOKEDI EMEKA 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

2 OKECHUKWU IKERI .F. PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

3 ECHEZONA AGBA FORMER SWC

OYI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1 ICHIE FRANK ORAMULU FMR. STATE CHAIRMAN

2 HON. PANDOLLA OKWUOSA FMR STATE CHAIRMAN

3 CHIEF OBI ARUMGBO FMR. SWC MEMBER

4 CHIEF MRS. GOODY OGBOGU FMR. SWC MEMBER

5 OBI ODUENYI FMR. SWC MEMBER

6 WILSON IKWUKA FMR. SWC MEMBER

7 ANDREW OBIADI FMR. SWC MEMBER

8 INNOCENT UDANO FMR. SWC MEMBER

9 CHUKWUDI ONWUAYI FMR. SWC MEMBER

10 OKAFOR UCHENNA 2019 SHOA CANDIDATE

11 IGNATUS ACHEBE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSON

Source- https://newwavereporters.com/pdp-releases-list-of-super-delegates-for-anambra-primaries/