List Of Prominent Nigerians Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Last 3 Days (Photos)

As insecurity rises at an alarming rate around the country, some prominent Nigerians have lost their lives to the cold hands of death following being shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard brings you a list of prominent Nigerians, some businessmen, others politically-inclined personalities who have been killed by unknown gunmen in the past 48 hours

Ahmed Gulak

Former Special Adviser on politics to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State. Naija News reports that Gulak was killed in Imo State on Sunday morning while on his way to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri. Before his untimely death, the Muslim-born political adviser to former the President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, served as the chairman of the APC Committee that conducted the governorship primaries in Imo state few years after he declared himself the national leader of PDP.

Justice Stanley Nnaji

The former Judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, was also shot dead by unknown gunmen. Naija News gathered that the former Judge was dragged out of his car by three assailants and shot three times. Before death, the former Judge served at the Enugu State High Court until he was dismissed following his role in removing Governor Chris Ngige, the then Governor of Anambra State, in 2007 via a questionable ex-parte order.

Linus Owuamanam

An Igbo businessman, popularly known as Linus Owuamanam, was killed by unknown gunmen along Premier Hotel-Sango Road in Ibadan, Oyo State. Linus Owuamanam, a billionaire businessman, was killed around 8 pm on Saturday night. Naija News learnt that Linus was in his newly acquired Toyota bus with his secretary when the assailants stopped his vehicle and shot him. When the gunmen discovered that he was still alive, they used a knife to stab him in the chest to make sure his heart stopped beating.

Okiemute Mrere

Chief provost of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Imo, Okiemute Mrere was killed on Saturday night along Owerri- Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, and his remains discovered in a bush on Sunday morning. The immigration officer was riding an Immigration Hilux van when he was attacked by the gunmen and shot at close range. Naija News learnt that the assailant did not take any valueable item from the van, and his service pistol was found on him when his body was discovered the next day.



