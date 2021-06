List Of The Largest Evangelical Church Auditoriums: First Three Are In Nigeria

Connect on Linked in

Five Nigeria churches made the first six largest church auditorium in the world…..

Auditorium name Church Year completed Capacity Location

1. Hand of God Cathedral Salvation Ministries 2020 120,000[10] Port Harcourt, Nigeria

2. Glory dome building, Dunamis 2018 100,000 Abuja, Nigeria

3. Champions Royal Assembly Champions Royal Assembly 2015 80,000 Abuja, Nigeria

4.Temple of the Glory of God God is Love Pentecostal 2004 60,000 São Paulo, Brazil

5.Faith Tabernacle Living Faith Church 1999 50,000 Lagos, Nigeria

6. Worshipat Word of Life Bible Church 2014 35,000 Warri, Nigeria

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_largest_evangelical_church_auditoriums