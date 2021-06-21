Liverpool Star, Sadio Mane Commissions Hospital In His Senegal Hometown (Photos)

Liverpool star Sadio Mané has officially commissioned a hospital he built in his home village of Bambali in Senegal.

Mané has given the hospital which cost €530,000 to the Senegalese government.

Mané and Senegal President Sall spoke about the development of a new hospital in his hometown a few months ago.

Mane is the son of the late imam of the village, and he plans to support Bambaly in its economic development.

He also plans to build a post office and a petrol station in the region.

Mane has already built a high school for the village.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H33L4o5UNVc