The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA) and the Department of State Security (DSS) have concluded plans to collaborate for enhanced security and safety of lives and property in Lagos State.

The General Manager of LNSA, Prince Ifalade Oyekan made this known during an official visit to Sheikh Mohammed Waziri, the Director of the Department of State Security Services(DSS) at the Shangisa Office of the Agency.

He said the primary purpose of the visit was to explore and collaborate on several areas of interest with the DSS, stressing that there is a need for the two agencies to work together towards enhanced security architecture in the State.

In his words: “I am happy we have a wider latitude to work together to attain the sixth pillar of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Agenda, which makes the safety of residents a top priority of his administration”.

While applauding the cordial relationship between the Agencies in the past, Prince Oyekan requested for a deeper relationship in terms of training, intelligence sharing and enforcement support from the more experienced federal security service.

The General Manager of LNSA also thanked the Management Team of the DSS for the warm welcome and expressed delight with the reception and discussions between representatives of both Agencies

In his response, Sheikh Mohammed Waziri thanked Prince Oyekan for the visit and commended the men and officers of the Neighbourhood Safety Agency, imploring them to live up to their mandate as a grassroots Agency.

He also promised to work and support the Lagos State Agency, especially in key areas mentioned by the General Manager of LNSA.



https://unilagefiwe.com/lnsa-dss-set-to-partner-for-improved-security-safety-in-lagos/