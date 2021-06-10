Local Government System Has Been Killed – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the local government system has been killed and not properly functioning.

Buhari stated this while responding to a question during an exclusive interview on the Morning Show on ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, Thursday.

He said, ”Devolution of powers, you have to define it. Well actually the local government system has been killed. The federal, state and local government if they agree to flow properly we won’t have all these problems. But the problem is the local government has been virtually killed and this is not good for this country, because those who became the local government chairman have been compromised. If your local government is entitled to receive 300 million and later you are only given 100 million.”

