Maduka: Woman Dies After Disenfranchisement At Anambra PDP Primary

Maduka: Woman Dies After Disenfranchised At Anambra PDP Guber Primary

A middle aged woman collapsed and died when she discovered that she has been disenfranchised from taking part from the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra State.

The primary election took place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The woman (names withheld) was an ardent supporter of one of the governorship aspirants, Dr. Godwin Maduka.

She was said to have prepared to attend the primary election as a delegate from her home and arrived at the party headquarters, where she was informed that she and over 3,000 delegates have been disenfranchised from participating the governorship primary.

Shocked and stunned by the development, she collapsed immediately.

All efforts to revive her by those present were futile, as she was later pronounced dead.

A relative of the deceased said the woman wanted to cast her vote for Dr. Maduka in appreciation for what the latter has done for her and her family through his (Maduka) Foundation.

“She was fanatic about Maduka. She always told us that Maduka is God’s special gift to humanity, who always remembered her through his foundation.

“Through Maduka’s foundation, she had benefitted a lot and most her needs have been solved.

“During the covid 19 pandemic, when Maduka from his base in the United States, shared palliatives and cash to many people in Anambra State, she benefitted.

“She would say that Maduka is a different politician, not like others who would only remember them every four years when election is around the corner.

“Through Maduka’s foundation, a lot of people sorted out their personal problems such as feeding, House rent and other needs and she was one of them.

“She wanted to use her vote to show gratitude to Maduka, but PDP denied her that opportunity and she slumped and died when she was informed about it”

Recall that the PDP had disenfranchised over 3,000 elected ad hoc delegates and preffered 290 ‘super” delegates to elect its governorship flagbearer.

This has led to total disenchantment by most of the delegates.

Two governorship aspirants, Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba (SAN) had withdrawn from the governorship primary because of this development

