Man Jailed For 12 Years For Raping 5 & 7-Year-Old Girls In Calabar (Photo)

A State High Court sitting in Calabar and presided by the Chief Judge of Cross River State, Hon. Justice Akon Ikpeme has sentenced a middle-aged man, Godswill Idongesit Brownson to 12 years in prison for raping two minors, aged 5 and 7, reports GRASSROOT REPORTERS.

The judgement was delivered today, June 23, 2021 by the trial court.

Mr. Brownson was found guilty of the charges preferred against him the police.

