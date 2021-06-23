Man Jailed For 12 Years For Raping 5 & 7-Year-Old Girls In Calabar (Photo)

By Obio Monday

A State High Court sitting in Calabar and presided by the Chief Judge of Cross River State, Hon. Justice Akon Ikpeme has sentenced a middle-aged man, Godswill Idongesit Brownson to 12 years in prison for raping two minors, aged 5 and 7, reports GRASSROOT REPORTERS.

The judgement was delivered today, June 23, 2021 by the trial court.

Mr. Brownson was found guilty of the charges preferred against him the police.

SOURCE: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2021/06/cross-river-middle-aged-man-sentenced.html?m=1