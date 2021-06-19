Man Returns Money And ATM Card He Found At ATM Point To A Bank In Sokoto (Photo)

A man has returned a customer’s credit card and money to one of the commercial banks in Sokoto State, IgbereTV reports.

Facebook user, Musa Ibrahim Babadoko who shared the news stated that the ATM machine dispensed the card and cash but the owner wasn’t there.

Musa Ibrahim Babadoko wrote;

“This man here did wonders, he returned this money with the ATM card to the bank after ATM machine dispensed the money and card without a customer in one of the banks in Sokoto”

https://www.facebook.com/100000927969785/posts/5839958069378401/?app=fbl