Man Shot Dead During Cult Clash In Osun (Graphic Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A young man simply identified as Olorunwa has been shot dead during a cult clash in Irojo, Ilesa in Osun state today, June 9, NaijaCover Reports.

According to residents of the area who notify NaijaCover, the deceased who was a worker at a sawmill in the area, was on his way to buy cowpea for his breakfast when he walked into members of the renounced Eye cult firing shots at a rival. One of the bullets fired hit him and he died instantly.

Men of the Ijamo B Divisional police Officer later arrived at the scene to restore normalcy in the area. The remains of the deceased has been moved to the mortuary, NaijaCover Learnt.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.

See Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG