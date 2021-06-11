Man Who Cut A Lady’s Body Into Parts In Osun Arrested By Police (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The police in Osun state has arrested a 40-year-old man, Kabiru Oyeduntan, with dismembered parts of a yet-to-be-identified woman, NaijaCover Reports.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command as Obtained By NaijaCover, said the police on Thursday, June 10 at about 9pm, got intelligence report that some ritualists beheaded an unknown lady at quarry area of Apomu.

She said a team of police operatives in collaboration with the local security outfits swiftly moved into action and arrested the suspect with the butchered body parts of a suspected lady of about 20 years of age, NaijaCover Learnt.

The spokesperson added that some of the body parts of the deceased are still missing. She said body parts recovered inside a box in one of the rooms of the suspect include the head, wrist, feet and some other parts of the severed body.

When interrogated, the suspect claimed one of his friends identified as Akin brought the deceased to his room to have sex with. He said he left them in the room and that when he returned, he found her dismembered body in his room. He says he doesn’t know the whereabouts of his friend.

The police say he will be charged to court as soon as possible and that efforts are being made to arrest the said Akin and other members of the gang.

Watch The Graphic Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP-3nkbtcE9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=de018791-f568-4f13-b795-02cc4497f0ce&ig_mid=84D57D1C-B011-41EA-8D70-0D6D270D9CFC

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG