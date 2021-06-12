Mayorkun Celebrates His Mother, Toyin Adewale’s 52nd Birthday (Photo)

Singer Mayorkun on Friday celebrated his mother and actress Toyin Adewale on her 52nd birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 27-year-old dropped a short note for her on Instagram which reads, “Happy birthday Mum! Enjoy your day! Love you!”



The Yoruba actress also shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “Another year younger. Celebrating the goodness and mercies of God in my life.”

Toyin is married to Sunday Adewale.