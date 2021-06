Eccentric tech entrepreneur John McAfee died by suicide in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday evening – hours after reports surfaced that he would be extradited to face federal charges in the US, according to local media.

McAfee, the founder of a antivirus software company (McAfee Anti-virus), was arrested in October of last year and awaiting extradition when he was found dead, police sources told the newspaper El Pais.

BBC News || Reuters