Media Trust Honours 41 Of Its Staff With Promotion And Cash

Media Trust Limited, the publishers of the Daily Trust Newspapers and other titles, last night honoured 41 members of staff for integrity, excellence and long years of service to the company.

The ceremony, which held at the corporate head office of the company in Abuja, was attended by the company’s Board of Directors led by its chairman and president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Kabiru Yusuf.

The management and staff of the company were also in attendance.

The ceremony, according to the company’s General Manager, Human Resource (HR) and Management Services, Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim Bala, was in honour of awardees for 2019 and 2020.

Abdullateef Aliyu, a correspondent of Daily Trust in Lagos and Aliyu Abdul-Hamid of the Finance Department, at the head office, Abuja, won the Chairman’s Integrity Award which came with a sum of N250,000 and a letter of promotion.

In the same vein, the company’s Bureau Chief in Kaduna, who is also in charge of the North Central zone, Lami Sadiq Mohammed and Iyorah Eucharia of the company’s Advert Department in Lagos, were both given Award of Excellence which came with a sum of N150,000 and a letter of promotion.

Willie Bassey Okon, Bayelsa State correspondent; Jemima Rabiu, Head, Advert Department and Abubakar Ado Musa, Plateau State correspondent were also recognised for excellent service to the company.

Abdullateef Aliyu, who spoke after the event, said he was able to achieve the recognition through perseverance and resilience while discharging his duties.

“The award was least expected to me because I never thought my efforts were noticed. I feel honoured and it shows that the management is noticing what we are doing. This is a challenge to me and I will exert more efforts as there is no room for relaxing.

“I always ensure that my byline appears almost every day in the paper, the company has done its part by reposing their trust in me, my salary is paid on time. So, I need to justify the company’s trust by always doing my part of the contract,” Aliyu said.

The company also honoured the head of Teen Trust, Shamsuddeen Sani Hussaini, who had served the company for 20 years. Hussaini recalled how it was tough for the company at the beginning, saying perseverance in whatever someone does is key.

Also honoured were seven members of staff who had put in 15 years of service. They included the General Editor of Daily Trust, Hamza Idris; Yusuf M. Jidda (Sales); Oyeniyi Taofeek Babatunde (MM&C); Hussain Oladele Raheem (Finance); Jamilu S. Huda (Production); Eucharia Iyorah (Advert) and Abubakar Idris (Advert).

Thirty members of staff were also honoured for serving the company for 10 years. They were the acting Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mallam Nura Mamman Daura; the Managing Editor, Iyaji Stella Ojochide; the Company Secretary, Mallam Muhammad Kabiru Bala and the Politics Editor of the paper, Ismail Mudashir.

Others were Features Editor, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim; Chioma Iyke-Ani (sub-editor); Akila Jibrin (cartoonist); David Ngobua Ushahemba (head, Sports); Azu John Chucks (head, Judiciary) Itodo Daniel Sule (Abuja); Odeyemi Joshua Adekunle (Abuja) and Christiana Temitope Alabi (Lagos).

Nuhu Ibrahim and Abdulrahman Nas Yusuf (Abuja) from the Audit Department were also honoured for serving the company for 10 years.

Those honoured from the Finance Department included Akinyemi Semiu Owolabi (Abuja); Muhammad H. Muhammad (Kano) and Jennifer Igah (Plateau). Hassana Alfa, from the Sales Department, was also honoured.

From the Administration Department, Abdulazeez A. Shuaibu (Abuja), Juliet Nnenna Eze (Lagos) and Lukman Oseni (Lagos) were also awarded.

Similarly, Dauda Victor Musa (Kano) and Philip Udo Inimfon (Kano) of Pre-press Department were honoured.

Others were: Mamman Audu Yambot (Production), Michael Lassan (I.T), Mann Omoyemi Lilian (Advert) Ahmed Ibrahim Suleiman (Production), Taofeek Alao Muyiwa from Lagos office (Maintenance).

https://dailytrust.com/media-trust-honours-41-staff-for-integrity-excellence-long-service