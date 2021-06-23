Medical Practitioner Accuses Farouk Lawan Of Defrauding Him Of N10,000 In 2012

A medical practitioner, Akpe Emmanuel has accused a former Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Petroleum Subsidy, Farouk Lawan of defrauding him of N10,000 in 2012.

The medical practitioner made the accusation in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

POLITICS NIGERIA reported how a High Court in Abuja sentenced Mr Lawan to seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty of a three count charge bordering on corruptly asking for and obtaining a bribe from Femi Otedola, in order to exonerate Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited from a list of companies that participated in the fuel subsidy fraud.

The court also ordered that Mr Lawan return the sum of $500,000 to the Federal Government.

Reacting to the development, Mr Emmanuel said Mr Lawan defrauded him of N10,000 while he was still working.

“in one of the biggest private hospitals in Abuja.”

“Hon Farouk Lawan walked into the Lab one night around 1:00 a.m. He came in with a request form and I billed him about N10,000 for all the investigations and asked that he go to the cashier to pay.”

“He begged that he didn’t come out with cash so I should run the tests for him and in the morning he will send one of his aides to bring the money. Because I knew who he was, I believed him. He took my phone number and gave me his.”

The medical practitioner however, said Mr Lawan refused to pay him.

“When I resumed in the evening for my night duty, I asked if his aide came to pay but was told he didn’t come. I called him but he didn’t pick his calls. I sent him SMS yet no response. After about a week of trying to reach him without success, I paid his Lab bills (N10,000). Till I left the hospital years later, Farouk Lawan never made any attempt to pay for his tests. In 2012, N10,000 was big money. It was painful but I let it go.This morning, I heard he has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for an offence he committed in 2012.Well, I wish him Goodluck!!!”, he wrote on Facebook.



