Meet Super Eagles New Boy, Jude Izuchukwu

Meet Super Eagles New Boy, Anthony Jude Izuchukwu

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has handed late call-up to centre-back Anthony Jude Izuchukwu for the international friendlies against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Izuchukwu was invited to give options in the defence following injuries to regular stars like Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Slovakia outfit Spartak Trnava and is one of the regular members of the team.

The defender caught the attention of Gernot Rohr during the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Izuchukwu featured in all of three games as Imama Amapakabo’s side failed to get past the group stage.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he featured in 18 league games as Sparta Trnava finished in fourth position having accrued 35 points from 22 points.

The giant central defender , who moved to Europe in 2016 has also played for three clubs in Norway; Haugesund, Jerv and Nest-Sotra.



