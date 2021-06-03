Meet The First Female SU President In Benue State University (Photos)

BRIEF BIOGRAPHY OF COMRADE AKER AGATHA SOOHEMBA

(BSU SU president Elect )

As written by Jogo Francis Fakwagh.

Aker Agatha Soohemba was born in January 1998 to the family of Brother and Lady Aker of Mbachohon Council ward, Gwer Local Government area of Benue State. She is the first child Among four children.

Agatha started her Primary Education at Christ Anglican Nursery and Primary School Makurdi in 2003, where she gained her first school leaving certificate, she graduated in 2009 after serving her primary school in capacity of the assistant head girl.

She gained admission into Government model College Markurdi from 2009 and in 2012 she obtained her JSCE.

Agatha during her Senior Secondary school days was made the Head Girl of the school in the year 2013 in her SS 2.

She successfully completed her secondary education at Government Model in 2015.

Aker Agatha Soo who’s aspirations where to become a lawyer, after fufiling all the requirements was admitted into Benue State University Makurdi Faculty of law, where she is presently studying as a 400 Level Student of law.

At a tender age, the comrade had passion for humanitarian Services and at such has always volunteered to serve in NGOs that offer Humanitarian services, those that promote the welfare of the younger generation in particular.

At the age of 12, She began as a volunteer with OVC, a foundation put in place under Jireh Doo.

She is currently a volunteer with Race Africa, an NGO with the sole ideology of Youth Development.

The Comrade is also the Benue ambassador to Joshua of Nigeria and peace Initiative.

Comrade Agatha, through her humanitarian initiatives pottrays an image of a selfless fellow who sees herself as an advocate for change and human development for all that she does is usually to positively affect the lives of people around her especially those domicile in Makurdi for now.

Skills and Vocations:

She has acquired vocational skills in

1) Photography

2) Videography

3) Barbing and hair styling

She is also an Associate Member with Institute of abiterators at Mediators Academy.

She has served as treasurer, Catholic Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, (CALSAN) BSU in 2020.

In May 2021 Comrade Aker Agatha Soohemba was appointed Coordinator, Association of Nigerian Female Students (ANFS) Benue State University Chapter, a position she is currently serving.

Today, in quest for social development and passion to serve humanity in greater heights

