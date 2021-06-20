Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Herself On Father’s Day, Shades Ex Husband (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram handle to celebrate herself on Father’s day, today June 20, IgbereTV reports.

She wrote;

“Happy Father’s Day to me and all the responsible fathers out there! 2 Kids ( 1 international student) …. changing naira to dollars with this dollar rate! Abeg it’s not easy! but God has been Gracious!

Please no one should come and tell me how I shouldn’t take the shine off Fathers oh! (Fatherhood is beyond just impregnating a woman, if you are a man and do not perform your responsibilities towards your kids, Biko you ain’t fit to be called a Father and that’s on Period!!!!)… So, Since I am playing the dual role in my children’s lives, allow me celebrate myself everyday! Cos it’s not easy!

May the lord grant us long lives, in good health to enjoy the fruit of our labour”

