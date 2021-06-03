Mercy Johnson Rocks New Haircut (Photo, Video)

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has turned heads on social media after unveiling her new hairstyle, Igbere TV reports.

Mercy Johnson shared pictures of her new hairstyle as she gave herself a full blonde low haircut. The actress had in the past rocked some bold and daring looks for her various movie roles; however, this new look appears to have been born out of a personal decision.

The 36-year-old film star who is currently shooting the second season of her cooking show, Mercy’s Menu, showed off in an Instagram post where she rocked a nicely sown Ankara dress and crowned it with the blonde haircut, which fans have tagged a total makeover.

Debuting her new look on Monday, May 31, she captioned the photo: “My new haircut.”



The mother of four also shared another video with her film colleague and ROK boss, Mary Njoku, who was also present for the shooting of the cooking show.

Sharing the video, she captioned: “Mary Remmy Njoku thanks for gracing our show sis…CEO wey make brain.”



The proud mum took to her social media page a few days ago to share a video of how she and her beautiful kids celebrated Children’s Day on Thursday, May 27.

In the video, they were all dressed in various costumes with toy guns in their hands. According to the actress, her kids insisted on playing gun battles so she obliged them. In the video, the actress said the prize they were fighting for was her youngest daughter Divine.

Mercy Johnson got married to Prince Odianosen Okojie on August 27, 2011.

They have four children, three daughters and a son.

