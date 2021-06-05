MFM Church Bride Weds Without Makeup, Rocks Makeup At Reception (Before & After Pics)

“I was frustrated and angry – Nigerian makeup artist shares her ‘unusual’ encounter with a bride whose church doesn’t permit makeup

Lagos-based makeup artist, Peace Eichie (@peenfaces) has shared her ‘unusual’ encounter with a bride whose church does not permit use of makeup for weddings.

According to the Ms Eichie, she made the bride up for her engagement ceremony and had to take off the makeup for her church wedding held at the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM)

Instead of the usual touch ups for the reception, she had to make the bride up all over, a situation she described as frustrating.

“I had an unusual encounter with my bride on Saturday. After her engagement in the morning I had to take off her make up for church service. Her church doesn’t permit make up. I was frustrated and angry cos i would have to start the make up from scratch for Her reception and we know the rush is usually epic when they come back from church for reception programme,” she narrated.

watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HakDsgpG9Oc

“We barely even have enough time for touch ups not to talk of starting the make up afresh. I was anxious cos i had just 10 mins to fix her make up but then God came through for me ..

Make up isn’t a small work as some people assume especially when you have limited time to work on a face. I did that make up in less than 10 mins did i try?”